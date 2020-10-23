|
|
|
Cousins Edgar George
'Eddie' Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on
11th October 2020, aged 80 years.
A beloved husband of Val Cousins.
Much loved dad of Gareth, Lorraine & Tamara, father in law to Linda, Christopher and Adrian and a dear granddad and great granddad to Jordan, Jack, Phoebe, Tilly, Taomi, Archie and Maia.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
A private funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday the 28th October.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be paid directly via: https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/donate
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020