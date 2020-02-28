Home

H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Edward Arnett Notice
Arnett Edward William (Eddy) Passed away peacefully at home on 10th February 2020, aged 92 years with his
family around him.
Eddy was a former Newsagent
from Regent Street.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda and much loved dad of Jayne.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 9th March 2020 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 12pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, may be made payable to
British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries via H J Dawson Funeral Directors, Tel. 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
