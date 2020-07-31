|
|
|
Marriott Edward David Formerly of Haddon Road, passed away peacefully in Paphos, Cyprus on
6th July 2020, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Pearl,
much loved dad of Rosemarie,
David, Chris and Anne.
Grandad and Great Grandad,
will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Wednesday
5th August 2020 at 3:00pm.
No flowers, donations for
Myton Hospice may be left in the collection box available at the service or directly via their website.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 31, 2020