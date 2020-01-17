Home

Eileen Court

Notice Condolences

Eileen Court Notice
COURT Eileen Passed away peacefully on
30th December 2019, aged 86 years.
A beloved wife of the late Jim Court, much loved mum of
David, Denise, Adrian
and the late Philip.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Monday 27th January 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Cats Protection
may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
