FONG Eileen Calneita Sadly passed away
on 26th December 2019.
Loving mum to 3 sons, devoted grandmother to 6 grandchildren
and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 10am, 7th Day Advent Church,
Spa Mission followed by a woodland
burial at Oakley Wood Natural
Burial Site at 11.30am.
Fond memories of Eileen will be
shared after at The Angel Hotel,
Leamington Spa. All welcome.
Donations if desired may be made in aid of Cancer Research c/o WG Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
