W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Elizabeth Collins

Elizabeth Collins Notice
Collins (Née Goode)
Elizabeth 23/08/31 - 11/07/20

Wife of the late Bernard Collins, much loved Mother to Debbie, Paul and the late Tim, much loved Gran, Great Gran, Auntie and friend to many

The family would like to say a special thanks to Eibhlin, Bev and all the staff at Adelaide House Care Home.

A Quaker Funeral service will be
held on Friday 7th August 2020,
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 3pm.

Family flowers only, although
donations, if desired, to be made to
Warwick Quaker Meeting or
Cruse Bereavement Care.

Any enquires to
WG Rathbone
30 Clarendon Avenue
01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020
