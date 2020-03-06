Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Elizabeth McKillop

Elizabeth McKillop Notice
McKILLOP
Elizabeth Died after a short illness
on 21st February 2020,
aged 88.

Much loved wife and mother.

Sadly missed by all of
her family and friends.

The funeral service will take
place at Oakley Wood Crematorium (South Chapel) on
Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
