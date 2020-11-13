Home

CURTIN ELLA Ella Curtin passed away peacefully
with her family by her side on
Tuesday 3rd November 2020
aged 96 years.
A beloved wife of the late Jack Curtin.
Much loved mum of Margaret and the late Andrew, Mother-in-law to Paul.
Devoted Nanna to Gary & Jennifer and a much loved Great Nanna to Freddie, Freya, Harry, Frankie and Grace.
Ella will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary Magdalene's Church,
Vicarage Road, Lillington, CV32 7RH
on Monday 16th November 2020 at 9:30am followed by Cremation at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 13, 2020
