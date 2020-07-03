|
Ash (née Morle)
Emma Joanne Emma sadly passed away on the 7th June 2020
aged just 47.
We thought she was the best
mummy, wife, sister, daughter and friend in the whole wide world.
She fought so bravely and we will love her forever and ever.
A private graveside service will take place at Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground on Friday 10th July at 12pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory of Emma can be made payable to Warwick Myton Hospice.
Any Enquires via H J Dawson Funeral Directors tel 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on July 3, 2020