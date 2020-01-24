|
|
|
McSHARRY
Enda Vincent Passed away peacefully
on the 11th January 2020,
aged 88.
Beloved husband of the late May,
much loved dad of
John, Monica, James & Enda.
Beloved grandad of James, Georgina, Ailís, Imogen, Caitlin & Max.
Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
Reception into St Joseph's R.C Church, Leamington Spa,
on Thursday 30th January at 5pm.
The Requiem Mass will take place on
on Friday 31st January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial
at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, to
Myton Hospice or via www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 24, 2020