Ethel Qualtrough Notice
QUALTROUGH Ethel Annie Passed away peacefully
on 5th November 2020
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late
William Edward Qualtrough,
Mother of John and Tim,
Grandmother of Jonathan and Edward
and Great grandmother of Lucy.

Ethel will be deeply missed
by all her family and friends
Funeral service at
Northgate Methodist Church
on 2nd December 2020
followed by committal at
Warwick Cemetery.

Family flowers only
and donations, if desired,
to Northgate Methodist Church
and/or the Bible Society and sent c/o
W G Rathbone,
6 High Street,
Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 27, 2020
