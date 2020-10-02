Home

Eveline Pope

Eveline Pope Notice
Pope Eveline Margaret Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 22nd September 2020,
aged 70 years.

A loved partner of Mick Salters.
Much loved mum of Jason,
Tristan and Damon and
a beloved Nan and Great Nan.

She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Church
followed by a private burial
at Leamington Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations to be paid directly to
British Heart Foundation via https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate/donate-form
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 2, 2020
