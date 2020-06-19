Home

Frances Hughes Notice
HUGHES (nee Shayle)
Frances Alma Passed peacefully away at home in Kenilworth on
10th June 2020, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Arthur Hughes.
Funeral service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 26th June at 10.30am.
Special thanks to the NHS nurses and carers who looked after Frances
in the final weeks of her life.
Further information about the funeral service may be obtained from:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
46 Warwick Road,
Kenilworth,
Warwickshire.
CV8 1HH
Published in Leamington Courier on June 19, 2020
