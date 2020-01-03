|
|
|
Brindley Frank William (Bill) Aged 95 of Diss and Warwick.
Passed away peacefully in a care home in Leamington Spa.
Husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many.
Bill is survived by his loving partner,
son, daughters, cousin in Cologne, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on
7th January 2020 at 2:00 pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa, CV33 9QP (North Chapel).
Donations may be made to the
Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020