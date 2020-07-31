Home

Frederick Adams

Frederick Adams Notice
ADAMS Frederick (Fred) Passed away on
Tuesday 21st July,
aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Marjorie,
much loved Dad to Tracy, Father in Law to John and beloved Grandad to Daniel, Caitlin, Kieran, Morgan and Jack.
Fred will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a
private service will be held on
Thursday 6th August.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Fred, if desired, can be made to British Heart Foundation via
W. Goodwin & Son, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP
Published in Leamington Courier on July 31, 2020
