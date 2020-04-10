|
BUFTON Gareth Raymond Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 29th March 2020.
Aged 70 years.
A beloved husband to Anne,
Much loved father to Leigh, Dean and Russ and grandfather to nine wonderful grandchildren.
The family are holding a private burial at Leamington Cemetery.
All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeral service,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Donations if desired to
The UK Sepsis Trust, via the website sepsistrust.org/make-a-donation.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 10, 2020