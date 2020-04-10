Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Resources
More Obituaries for Gareth Bufton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gareth Bufton

Notice Condolences

Gareth Bufton Notice
BUFTON Gareth Raymond Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 29th March 2020.
Aged 70 years.
A beloved husband to Anne,
Much loved father to Leigh, Dean and Russ and grandfather to nine wonderful grandchildren.

The family are holding a private burial at Leamington Cemetery.

All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeral service,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Donations if desired to
The UK Sepsis Trust, via the website sepsistrust.org/make-a-donation.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -