|
|
|
WALTER Gary Charles Passed away on
26th January 2020, aged 58.
Beloved husband of Gill,
much loved son of Dot and Colin
and brother to Julie.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends and work colleagues.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 24th February 2020 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 2:30pm.
Flowers welcome.
Any donations (to be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK) can be placed in the box provided at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2020