Buckley Geoffrey Passed away
peacefully at home on Thursday 16th January 2020, aged 87 years.
Much loved dad of Ben, Gemma
and Anita, father in law to John and
a dear grandad to George,
Francesca and Edward.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place
at St James The Great,
Old Milverton, Leamington Spa,
Warwickshire, CV32 6SA on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 13:30.
Flowers welcome.
Donations if desired for
The Aylesford Unit, Warwick Hospital may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020