IREDALE Geoffrey
'Geoff' Passed away on Sunday
2nd August, aged 71 years, during his second battle
with lymphoma.
Beloved Husband of Lynda,
much loved Dad
to Michele and Laura,
Father in Law to Craig and Jon,
and beloved Grandad to
Amelie, Livia and Elliot.
Geoff will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions
a private service will be held on
Wednesday 26th August.
Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Geoff, if desired, can be made via the Just Giving page (www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/geoff-iredale). Donations will be
passed to the Farries Ward
at Warwick Hospital.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 21, 2020