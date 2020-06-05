|
BOLLAND George Barry Passed away on May 16th 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Wendy,
dearest father of Carol, Nick and Steve,
and cherished grandfather and
great grandfather.
There will be a private burial service at
Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground and Nature Reserve, with a thanksgiving service at St Margaret's Church, Whitnash, at a later date,
when circumstances allow.
Family flowers only please but donations for Myton Hospice,
The Air Ambulance Service and Macmillan Cancer Support
may be made via www.rlockeandson.co.uk/
announcements
Published in Leamington Courier on June 5, 2020