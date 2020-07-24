Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Goodwin & Sons
38 Coventry Street
Southam, Warwickshire CV47 0EP
01926 812445
Resources
More Obituaries for George French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George French

Notice Condolences

George French Notice
FRENCH George Arthur Passed away peacefully
on Friday 17th July,
aged 88 years.
Loving Husband of 66 years to
Joyce, much loved Brother, Dad,
Grandad & Great Grandad
and great Friend to many.
Due to current restrictions a
family funeral will be held on
Thursday 30th July at 10.00 am.
Mourners are welcome to line the
route from Greenacre, Southam
Road to St Lawrence Church and
then join us in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if you so wish, to Gainsborough Hall Care Home Staff
Via W. Goodwin & Son, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -