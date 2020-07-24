|
FRENCH George Arthur Passed away peacefully
on Friday 17th July,
aged 88 years.
Loving Husband of 66 years to
Joyce, much loved Brother, Dad,
Grandad & Great Grandad
and great Friend to many.
Due to current restrictions a
family funeral will be held on
Thursday 30th July at 10.00 am.
Mourners are welcome to line the
route from Greenacre, Southam
Road to St Lawrence Church and
then join us in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if you so wish, to Gainsborough Hall Care Home Staff
Via W. Goodwin & Son, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020