WOOD George
Passed away on 23.12.2019, aged 91.
Uncle and great friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all those
who met him.
Funeral Service to take place
on Friday 31st January at 15:00
at Oakley Wood Leamington.
Flowers welcome or donations
if desired may be made in memory of George to the Greyhound Trust.
These may be made at the funeral service or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 24, 2020