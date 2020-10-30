|
Lawson Gerald Ivan Peacefully passed away on
18th October 2020, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband to Joy,
much loved dad to Carol and Janice,
father-in-law to Paul and Dave and
grandad to Stephen, Libby and Emelia.
A private funeral will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Monday 9th November 2020.
For anyone who would like to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will be leaving the junction of Nelson Avenue, Warwick at 10.30am.
Donations in memory of Gerald may be sent to British Heart Foundation
https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/
In-Memory/Gerald-Lawson
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020