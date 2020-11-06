|
|
|
Payne Gerald Ralph Hubert Died on 26th October in
Warwick Hospital after a fall at home, aged 95 years.
Husband of Wenda for 68 years,
father and father-in-law to
Roland and Lis, Celia and Simon, Neville and Julia, grandfather and great-grandfather to Becci and Steve, Graham and Nikki, Maddie and Josh, Jack, Holly, Max and Izzy,
Theo and Ruby.
The funeral is to be held at
Canley Crematorium, Charter Chapel, on 17th November
at 1.45pm.
Donations gratefully accepted to
RAF Benevolent Fund and
Poppy Appeal.
Please donate via the link
geraldpayne.muchloved.com
Any enquiries please contact Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, Kenilworth,
on 01926 258626
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 6, 2020