Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Goodwin & Sons
38 Coventry Street
Southam, Warwickshire CV47 0EP
01926 812445
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Salt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Salt

Notice Condolences

Gerald Salt Notice
SALT Gerald Arthur (Sam) Passed away peacefully in Warwick Hospital, after a long illness, fought bravely.
Much loved Husband to Jean, Father to Colin & Annie, Brother to Gina & Phillip, and Father-in-law to Richard.
He will be missed greatly by all of his family and many friends.
Sam was a supporter of
Long Itchington Cricket Club for many years, former player & captain;
had been a foreman in brakes at A.P.; and a CCFC season ticket holder
for 65 years.
Funeral and burial on 9th October 2020 at Long Itchington Church.
Due to the limited numbers,
it will be family only.
No flowers. If desired, donations in lieu to Eversleigh Nursing Home,
Heathcote Hospital and Holy Trinity Church, Long Itchington (where Sam
was a Church Warden for a few years). c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam,
CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -