SALT Gerald Arthur (Sam) Passed away peacefully in Warwick Hospital, after a long illness, fought bravely.
Much loved Husband to Jean, Father to Colin & Annie, Brother to Gina & Phillip, and Father-in-law to Richard.
He will be missed greatly by all of his family and many friends.
Sam was a supporter of
Long Itchington Cricket Club for many years, former player & captain;
had been a foreman in brakes at A.P.; and a CCFC season ticket holder
for 65 years.
Funeral and burial on 9th October 2020 at Long Itchington Church.
Due to the limited numbers,
it will be family only.
No flowers. If desired, donations in lieu to Eversleigh Nursing Home,
Heathcote Hospital and Holy Trinity Church, Long Itchington (where Sam
was a Church Warden for a few years). c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam,
CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 2, 2020