Lane Gertrude It is with sadness we wish
to advise the passing of Gertrude Anne Lane
on 12th June 2020,
aged 87 years.
Wife to the late Daniel Lane,
loving Mother to Margaret,
Kathleen, Peter and Danny
and devoted Grandmother to her eleven Grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be streamed
from St Anne's Church Wappenbury
on Friday 3 rd July at 12.00
noon and can be viewed live via fb.me/stanneswappenbury
In line with current restrictions
there will just be a family burial
at the church at 1.30pm.
There will be a memorial service
later in the year for those
who wish to attend.
Family Flowers only,
donations if desired to the
Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 26, 2020