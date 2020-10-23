Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gill Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gill Rose

Notice Condolences

Gill Rose Notice
Rose Gill Passed away peacefully on
11th October, aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Dennis. Mother to Elizabeth & Jane.
Mother-in-law to David and John. Proud Grandmother to James, Thomas, Kieran & Henry. Adored Sister to Jim (deceased), Anne & Tony.
Will be greatly missed by all
who knew her.
There will be a private family service.
For anyone who would like to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will be leaving Moseley Road at the junction of Arden Road at approximately
2:20pm on Thursday 29th October.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Gill's memory may be
made directly to RNLI
http://gillrose.muchloved.com
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -