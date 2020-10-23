|
Rose Gill Passed away peacefully on
11th October, aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Dennis. Mother to Elizabeth & Jane.
Mother-in-law to David and John. Proud Grandmother to James, Thomas, Kieran & Henry. Adored Sister to Jim (deceased), Anne & Tony.
Will be greatly missed by all
who knew her.
There will be a private family service.
For anyone who would like to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will be leaving Moseley Road at the junction of Arden Road at approximately
2:20pm on Thursday 29th October.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Gill's memory may be
made directly to RNLI
http://gillrose.muchloved.com
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020