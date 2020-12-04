Home

COLE Gillian Margaret Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 28th November 2020
aged 88 years.
Adored mum of David, Michael,
Justin and Rebecca
and devoted Nan and Great Nan.
She will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Pauls Church, Friar Street, Warwick
on Tuesday 15th December 2020, followed by a private burial
at Warwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
Donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation
via: https://www.bhf.org.uk/
how-you-can-help/donate/donate-form
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 4, 2020
