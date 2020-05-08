Home

To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Gladys Baldwin Notice
Baldwin Gladys Mary
(Nee Clarke) Aged 100.
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 28th April 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Walter Baldwin and much loved mother of Colin, Leslie and Margaret, mother in law to Pam, Denise, Cris, much loved grandma to Darren, Simon, Suzie, Jamie and Ricky, well loved great grandma and
great great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and everyone who
knew her and loved her.
Due to the current situation, there will be a private cremation service.
A memorial service will be held later in the year to celebrate Gladys' life.
Family flowers only.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020
