CHITTENDEN Gladys Irene Dearly Loved wife to Tom, Mum to Martin, Joy and Susie. Mother-in-law to Sue & Keith. Grandmother to Hannah, Luke, Tom, Harry, Daisy, Lewis and Laura. Great Grandmother to Kayson,
Olivia and Ariella.
Passed away peacefully in Warwick Hospital on 30th August 2020.
Aged 89 years.
Private Family service to take place on Thursday 24th September at 12.00pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family Flowers only.
Donations if desired will be for
Guide Dogs for the Blind Association
c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam,
CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 18, 2020