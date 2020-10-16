Home

CHITTENDEN Gladys Irene Tony, Martin, Joy, Susie and families would like to thank everyone for all the wonderful messages, cards and flowers sent to us after
the death of Gladys.
Special thanks to all the villagers who came to the Green to see her
off on her final journey.
Thank you to the
Reverend Marion Hartwell for a beautiful service, and a huge thank you to Goodwin's, especially Helen
for her compassion and kindness.
We are naming a Guide Dog after mom, so the generous donations in her memory are most appreciated.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020
