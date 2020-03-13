Home

Gordon Bigham

Gordon Bigham Notice
BIGHAM Gordon (Nip) Passed away
peacefully on Monday
24th February 2020,
aged 77 years.

Beloved husband of Linda,
Loving father to Tracy and Gordie,
Grancha to Effie and Henry.

He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place
on 23rd March 2020 at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, at 12.00.

Family flowers only but donations if desired to Myton Hospice and
can be sent c/o W G Rathbone
Funeral Directors, 6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
