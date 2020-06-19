|
Brown Gordon Henry Albert Sadly we announce
the death of a hugely loved man.
He will be greatly missed by wife Jackie, daughter Ruth, son Pete, grandchildren Sam, Jacob, Bella, Jemima, Eleanor and many others, both family and friends.
Private graveside service will be held at St Gregory's, Offchurch, on June 23rd.
Service to celebrate his life will be arranged in due course.
Donations, if desired, to
Médecins Sans Frontières
or any Dementia charity.
Thanks for so many kind thoughts
and many prayers.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 19, 2020