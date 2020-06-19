Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Brown

Notice Condolences

Gordon Brown Notice
Brown Gordon Henry Albert Sadly we announce
the death of a hugely loved man.
He will be greatly missed by wife Jackie, daughter Ruth, son Pete, grandchildren Sam, Jacob, Bella, Jemima, Eleanor and many others, both family and friends.
Private graveside service will be held at St Gregory's, Offchurch, on June 23rd.
Service to celebrate his life will be arranged in due course.
Donations, if desired, to
Médecins Sans Frontières
or any Dementia charity.
Thanks for so many kind thoughts
and many prayers.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -