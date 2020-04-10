|
|
|
GARRETT Gordon 18th October 1928 - 27th March 2020
Gordon John Garrett,
husband of Elizabeth
(10/2/1933 - 8/8/2013)
& father of Gordon Alexander
(31/5/1955 - 29/9/2012),
passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Ex-Royal Navy (Fleet Air Arm),
Gordon worked for Rolls-Royce (Ansty) until retirement but continued
to remain active for several years, working as a grounds person at Warwick Castle; something he loved.
He is survived by loving children;
Jim, Fiona & Evelyn
and his beloved grandchildren,
Rhiannon & Catherine who are pleased to have had precious contact through a video call the day before his
passing so know he is at peace.
The family wishes to pay tribute to the many NHS and other support services that played a key role in Gordon's care and thank all from Bella Home Care who worked hard in support of Gordon
remaining in his own home with dignity and in comfort.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 10, 2020