OWEN Gordon Who sadly died on Tuesday November 3rd, aged 78.
Dearly loved husband of Teresa, father to Darren and
Michelle, very much loved
grandad to Georgia and Leah.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral to take place at Oakley Wood, Thursday November 26th at 10.00am.
(Due to current restrictions
attendance at the service is limited.)
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to the Royal British Legion
or the Salvation Army.
All enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Leamington.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020