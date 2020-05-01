|
Lacey Graham John Passed away on 13th April
at Warwick Hospital.
He was much loved by his partner Hilary and step-son William and by Gill, Williams wife and Charlotte and Sam his grandchildren.
He will be much missed by all
the family in Ireland and Hampshire
and also by his many friends.
All the family would like to thank
the Doctors and Nurses
at Warwick Hospital who
looked after Graham so well.
Donations if desired to Macular Society, PO BOX 1870 Andover SP10 9AD.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020