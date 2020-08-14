Home

Hannah Falvey

Hannah Falvey Notice
FALVEY Hannah Entered into eternal rest on Saturday 25th July 2020,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late
James Patrick Falvey. Much loved mother to Tina, Maureen, Richard, Linda and their partners. Nan to Tina and James, and Great Grandchildren.
Hannah will be truly missed
by all who loved her.
The service will be held at 11am on
20th August 2020 at St Peters Church, then laid to rest at 12.30pm in Leamington Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions, a private gathering will be held.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 14, 2020
