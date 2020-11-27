Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Avery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Avery

Notice Condolences

Harold Avery Notice
AVERY Harold Eric
"Eric"
Went to be with his Lord on the
20th November 2020, aged 83 years.

Loving and devoted husband of Betty, father of Rosslyn, Carolyn and Julian, Grandad to Samuel,
Christopher and Kaitlyn.

A private funeral will take place on Wednesday 9th December at
Canley Crematorium, Charter Chapel, followed by a Thanksgiving service at Canley Community Church, Coventry.
It would be lovely if you could remember Eric and his family at this time.

Kind donations for Global Care in memory of Eric would
be greatly appreciated.

Any enquiries please contact
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, Kenilworth, on 01926 258626.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -