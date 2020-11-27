|
|
|
AVERY Harold Eric
"Eric"
Went to be with his Lord on the
20th November 2020, aged 83 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Betty, father of Rosslyn, Carolyn and Julian, Grandad to Samuel,
Christopher and Kaitlyn.
A private funeral will take place on Wednesday 9th December at
Canley Crematorium, Charter Chapel, followed by a Thanksgiving service at Canley Community Church, Coventry.
It would be lovely if you could remember Eric and his family at this time.
Kind donations for Global Care in memory of Eric would
be greatly appreciated.
Any enquiries please contact
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, Kenilworth, on 01926 258626.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 27, 2020