Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Rogers

Notice Condolences

Harold Rogers Notice
ROGERS Harold Howard Dennis Passed away peacefully
on the 5th April 2020,
aged 90 years.

Beloved husband of Jean, much loved Dad to Steve, Anne, Sally and Simon,
Grandad of Kiera, Iris, Sienna and Olive.

Harold will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

A private funeral service
will take place with close family.

'We shall organise a proper celebration
for family and friends later on this year when it's safer to do so and keep safe'

The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -