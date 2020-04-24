|
ROGERS Harold Howard Dennis Passed away peacefully
on the 5th April 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, much loved Dad to Steve, Anne, Sally and Simon,
Grandad of Kiera, Iris, Sienna and Olive.
Harold will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service
will take place with close family.
'We shall organise a proper celebration
for family and friends later on this year when it's safer to do so and keep safe'
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020