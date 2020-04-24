|
UNITT Harry Helen, Clive and family wish to
thank everyone for their love and support at this difficult time.
A special mention to the
inspirational staff in CCU and
Malins Ward, Warwick Hospital.
To all care staff involved in supporting Dad at Queensway Court and Anne and Annette. To Dad's many neighbours and friends, particularly Keith.
For the cards, flowers, phone calls
and those who attended the funeral under such challenging circumstances, thank you all.
To Reverend Rob Budd for conducting the service and the staff at John Taylor, especially Zoe for her compassion and professionalism in these extraordinary times. The donations to the BHF were gratefully received in Dad's memory.
