Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Calver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Calver

Notice Condolences

Heather Calver Notice
CALVER Heather Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa
2018 to 2019.
Passed away peacefully at
Cubbington Mill Care Home on
12th December 2019, aged 59 years.
Beloved Wife of Gerald Calver and Mother to Alex.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church Cubbington on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 14:15pm
Family flowers only please,
Lounge Suits, but Insignia welcome
as a tribute to Heather.
Donations if desired for Myton Hospice
may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -