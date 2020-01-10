|
CALVER Heather Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa
2018 to 2019.
Passed away peacefully at
Cubbington Mill Care Home on
12th December 2019, aged 59 years.
Beloved Wife of Gerald Calver and Mother to Alex.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church Cubbington on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 14:15pm
Family flowers only please,
Lounge Suits, but Insignia welcome
as a tribute to Heather.
Donations if desired for Myton Hospice
may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020