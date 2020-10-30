|
Gilhooley Heather Mary Valerie
(nee Howes) Passed away suddenly
on 3rd October 2020.
On Friday 6th November 2020
at 12 noon an open service is being held at Stockton Football Club, CV47 8JU, for Heather, followed by a private family committal at Oakley Wood.
Heather requested colourful clothing to be worn on the day.
Donations can be made in Heather's name to childrenwithcancer.org.UK
Any enquiries via H J Dawson Funeral Directors, Tel No 01926 427464.
