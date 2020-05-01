Home

Manners Herbert James

(Known
to his
work mates as Jim) Passed away on 9th April 2020,
aged 97 years.
Loving husband to Mary and
then to Jean, father to Christine
and grandfather to Stephanie.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
on 4th May 2020.
There will be a memorial service once current restrictions have lifted to which all will be welcome - details will follow in a further announcement.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020
