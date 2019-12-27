|
YEOMANS Hilda Barbara Passed away peacefully at home
on the 12th December 2019
after a short illness aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of her late husband Ernest, much loved mum of Rosalind and June, mother in law of Trevor and Rodger and grandma of Michelle, Daniel, Suzi, Matthew and Jamie and great grandchildren she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
on Monday 6th January 2020 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations for the
British Heart Foundation, Alzheimer's Society and Marie Curie and these can be left in the donation box
provided at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 27, 2019