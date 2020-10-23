|
CRUIKSHANK Ian William Passed away peacefully
at Myton Hospice,
aged 59 years on
11th October after a courageous
fight, bravely fought.
A private family funeral is to be
held on Monday 26th October.
Friends wishing to pay their respects and wave Ian goodbye are invited to line the route from Ian's home at 13.20.
Family flowers only, but donations
in Ian's memory to be made to
Myton Hospice, if desired.
Any enquires contact
WG Rathbone
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa
01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020