LOWE Irene Gladys Much loved Sister, Aunt,
Great Aunt and Friend.
Passed away peacefully on
20th December 2019, aged 98 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service will be held at Charter Chapel, Canley Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 10:00.
No flowers please.
Donations may be made in memory of Irene to Dogs Trust, Kenilworth.
These may be made at the funeral service or via JustGiving at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
46 Warwick Road,
Kenilworth,
Warwickshire,
CV8 1HH,
Tel. 01926 856699.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020