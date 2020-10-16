|
OLDHAM Irene (Rene) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 27th September 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Les, very much loved mum of Julia, Angela and
Sue and a devoted mother-in-law,
Gran and Great-Gran.
Graveside funeral service takes place
in the churchyard extension of
St. Peter's Church, Barford on Thursday 22nd October at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in lieu (towards a Memorial tree for Rene) may be made via www.rlockeandson.co.uk .
All enquiries to R. Locke & Son, Wellesbourne (Tel. (01789) 840744)
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020