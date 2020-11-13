Home

Walker Irene Our darling Nyuszi.
Passed away peacefully
on 7th November, aged 96 years.

Beloved wife of William
and mum to Tony.
Much loved Grandmother to
Becky, Sophie, Naomi and Sarah.

She will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her
but we are comforted that she is finally with her Wolfi and her treasured parents and brother.

Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
Leamington Spa on
Thursday 19 November, 10am.

Please contact
John Taylor Funeralcare on
01926 426052 if you wish to attend
as numbers are limited.

No flowers.
Donations, if desired, can be
made directly to UNICEF
in memory of Irene Walker.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 13, 2020
