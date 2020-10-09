Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivor Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivor Williams

Notice Condolences

Ivor Williams Notice
Williams Ivor Passed away suddenly on the 14th September 2020,
aged 68.

A wonderful husband to Sue,
father to Ellie & Oliver and grandad to Leo, Katie, Troy & Heidi, he will be greatly missed by all.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday 12th October 2020.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made direct to the 'British Heart Foundation' or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk

The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -