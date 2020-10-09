|
Williams Ivor Passed away suddenly on the 14th September 2020,
aged 68.
A wonderful husband to Sue,
father to Ellie & Oliver and grandad to Leo, Katie, Troy & Heidi, he will be greatly missed by all.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday 12th October 2020.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made direct to the 'British Heart Foundation' or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020